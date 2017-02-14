Manumanu should go on, let the people speak

THE reason given by the NCD metropolitan superintendent for the prevention of a protest march organised by the Manumanu and other Kairuku-Hiri people is totally unjustified.

It is yet again another proof that the Government is effectively suppressing the rights of citizens of this democratic country to express their genuine concerns on serious issues affecting their livelihood.

The reason provided by the metropolitan superintendent is that the matter is being handled by the PM.

Well Mr Met Supt, for your information Manumanu is not the main issue, the issue and concern is land-grabbing in Central including NCD and everyone knows this is a major concern particularly by the Motu Koitabu people.

Manumanu is only the trigger for the concern that the people of this part of the southern region have been harbouring and fighting to claim their lands in NCD and also to raise concerns and prevent politicians and other citizens especially from New Guinea side that are persistently and forcefully claiming land by hook or by crook.

NCD land is already taken up including in areas such as Taurama valley so slowly but surely expansion outwards is taking place into customary land in Central.

A lot of this expansion and land-grabbing has been perpetrated by politicians for many years and Manumanu is just one of which that blew out because it involved a government project and politicians dealing in land involving tens of millions of kina.

This protest march would have been very peaceful and wouldn’t have required even a policeman to maintain order so I question the real reason for not allowing a protest march that was organised to comply with the required processes and be a peaceful show of concern.

It is a disgrace that the Central MP’s have buried their heads in the sand all these years and allowed these type of land grabbing to continue.

I wonder if the national capital was headquartered in Mt Hagen, Minj or Kundiawa that we would see such land grab taking place within and outside the capital?

Lomux

Port Moresby

