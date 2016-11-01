Manup thinks ahead

By HENRY MORABANG

PNG Under-20 women’s soccer player Eileen Manup wants the side to maintain their presence in the Federation of the International Football Associations U20 Women’s World Cup in the years to come.

Manup believes that if the country uses this month’s Fifa-sanctioned tournament as a launching pad, then PNG could become a formidable force in women’s soccer on the world stage

The 19-year-old Madang-raised Sepik woman has made the final 21 for next week’s World Cup in Port Moresby.

“Playing at home is something special for me and my team-mates,” Manup said.

“PNG automatically qualified for the World Cup after winning the bid, and this is a first for the country at any level in Oceania as well.

“I am excited to make the team and I thank the PNG Football Association technical team and coach Lisa Cole for giving me the opportunity to play for my country,” she said.

Manup was playing for Lusco FC, which comprised of employees and children of employees of the defunct Lutheran Shipping in the Madang Soccer Association when she was picked for the national team.

Ellien said she started playing at the age of 12, along with her big brother, James Manup, in the town competition.

“Playing football in the World Cup will be the highlight of my career because the Fifa event may not come back to PNG again.

“The qualification process for the women’s World Cup will be a long journey, and I doubt very much whether PNG will participate in another Fifa World Cup,” she said.

“I am privileged, along with other young women, to make the team — the first for PNG,” she said.

The Grade 9 student at Goroka Grammar School said she enjoyed the trips out of PNG leading up to the tournament next month.

“The two trips helped me gain confidence playing against high level competitors in South Korea and the USA.

“I am looking forward to the World Cup and hopefully make the starting 11 and play in front of the home crowd.”

Manup said after the tournament, she would return home to play club football and help run some soccer clinics.

Related