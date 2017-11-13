Manus asylum seekers move to new locations

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE PNG Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority (ISCA) and PNG Defence Force have started the relocation of asylum seekers on Manus, says police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu.

He said a joint operation code-named “Helpim Friends” coordinated by ISCA, with the support of the PNG soldiers began the relocation exercise from the Manus regional processing centre at Lombrum to their new locations.

“All buses and trucks were made available by Paladi Security to transport the refugees to their new locations at the East Lorengau Refugee Transit centre and new camp at Hillside ward,” Yapu said.

“Almost 60 refugees have voluntarily boarded buses and open-back trucks with their cargo to their new locations”.

Yapu said police and military personnel from the naval base at Lombrum were at the centre facilitating the transfer.

“Progress of the relocation is going well and smoothly and police is mindful that the transfers will be without the use of force.”

