Manus based soldier arrested for assault

POLICE in Manus have arrested a soldier for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Mbunai ward in Lorengau.

Police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said the suspect, Manus based soldier, a Rodney Angue, 21, from Mendi, Southern Highlands, was arrested and charged for two counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

The incident occurred between April and May at Lorengau town.

The suspect is now in police custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Yapu said no one was above the law and if they committed an offence, the law would deal with them as all are equal before the law.

