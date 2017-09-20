Manus celebrates Independence peacefully

POLICE in Manus reported a peaceful Independence Day celebration in the province last Saturday.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said his officers were deployed on special duties to cover the independence celebrations and did not report any major incidents.

Yapu said only few arrests were made for minor street offences like consumption of homebrew, drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault.

Yapu thanked the people of Manus for celebrating the day peacefully with true colours to signify the country’s 42 years of independence.

Meanwhile, Yapu welcomed to Manus the arrival of the police Mobile Squad 18 from the Islands Mobile Group from Tomaringa barracks in East New Britain last week.

Yapu said they would assist the Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Authority Service and the Australia border force along with other stakeholders in the decommissioning and closure of the Manus regional processing centre for asylum seekers by Oct 31.

