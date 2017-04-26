Manus darts yet to meet requirements to host nationals

MANUS Darts Association has until the end of May to meet the requirements of the Papua New Guinea Darts Federation in their bid to host the national championships in September.

PNG Darts Federation president John Kuaru said the opportunity was available for Manus to host the championships but they had to fulfill the criteria set by the national body.

The requirements include confirmation of venues for men’s and women’s divisions, logistics, accommodation, and the confirmation of a major sponsor for the championships.

Kuaru said Manus had dominated darts at the PNG Games and other PNGDF-sanctioned tournaments and it was only proper for the province to be accorded the right to host the championships.

He said Manus darts should work closely with the federation’s public relations officer Jayso James So-on, who is a Manus resident, to plan and prepare for the September event.

The championship would see all affiliated darts associations in the country converge on Manus to compete.

However despite MDA being informed of their obligations as hosts, association president Eddie Pius and his executives have yet to meet and discuss a way forward to host the championship.

In related news, Lorangau’s Stap Isi darts team claimed the Coconut Bar Easter Darts Challenge over the Easter weekend, beating Coco Bar 7-6. In the third and fourth-place challenge, Lolak’s Lus Fruits had the last laugh, outshooting 92 Degrees to win. The Easter Challenge was sponsored by Coconut Bar owner Cambel Christopher.

