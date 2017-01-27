Manus detention camp not illegal, says Pato

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato yesterday said the Supreme Court did not order that detention camps in Manus for asylum seekers were illegal.

Pato said that the court only ordered that the detention of the asylum seekers was illegal.

He said there was no perception of contempt of court regarding the operation of the camps.

“There is no perception of contempt of court in relation to the operation of the camps,” Pato said.

Pato said that when responding in Parliament to Rabaul MP and shadow Attorney-General Minister Dr Allan Marat’s questions regarding the legality of the camp operation.

Pato also said that the persons who he had determined to be refugees could apply for a refugee entry permit.

He said this permit is valid for multiple entries into Papua New Guinea and for an indefinite period. Pato said the transferees from Australia, who do not currently hold a refugee entry permit, are exempted from having any permit under the Migration Act.

He said this act provides them with lawful status in PNG.

Pato said that non-refugees were currently accommodated separately from refugees and asylum seekers and had conditions befitting their status in Papua New Guinea.

“They are not in punitive detection, hence are not under the custody of the police.”

