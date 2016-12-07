Manus needs change

I was listening to the Manus MP on FM100 talkback on Monday regarding issues affecting Manus and I am not happy with some points he highlighted and directed at the governor.

As a citizen of Manus, all the matters must be investigated and if he is wrong, he should pay the price for them.

I have been following Facebook and read some comments written by Ben Wamoi on corruption in Manus, referring to the governor certain matters about abusing his position after listening to Ronnie Knight.

While on FM100, he highlighted issues affecting Manus and misappropriation of money allocated for mv Manus now stranded at the Motukea slipway in Port Moresby.

The governor has to be referred to the fraud squad for misusing public money belonging to the people.

History has it that most MPs found guilty on misappropriation are from the PNC Party of which Charlie Benjamin is a member.

It is time to vote for people who have conscience for the Manus people rather than being narrow-minded for selfishness and greed – for personal gain.

Manus is only a small maritime province yet the governor is turning a blind eye to develop it. Look at what other governors are doing in their provinces.

People of must think positive or we still be lacking in development over this asylum seekers’ issues and problems as they are not contributing positively to Manus.

Papu Cruz

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...