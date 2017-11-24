Manus not a happy place as refugees defy order to move

By LUKE KAMA

THE humanitarian crisis on the regional processing centre on Manus is taking its toll after Supreme Court declared the detention of refugees there constitutional and ordered that it be closed.

All essential services such as water, food, electricity, shelter and healthcare services had been cut off since October 31.

However, police said yesterday more than 300 refugees have refused to move to the new camps because of security fears.

Fencing at the new camp is not complete.

It is also located right in the middle of a big village with locals also unhappy about its presence.

There have also been concerns raised about the social welfare of both the local communities and the refugees.

Manus Police Commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said the buses and trucks were available to help the refugees move.

A visit to both the closed down refugee camp at Lombrum and the new camp at Ward One this week showed refugees had dug wells for water.

They have also made makeshift shelters.

Locals and church groups are now banned from entering the old centre by military police.

Civilian access into Lombrum are nowq prohibited with military police on foot patrols inside.

Apart from the crisis to access food, water and shelter, there are also serious mental, emotional and health concerns.

The assylum seekers are now more prone to malaria and other tropical and vector-borne diseases – apart from the serious mental and emotional depressions they are going through.

Many local women have become pregnant and are married to the refugees, which is causing social problems.

