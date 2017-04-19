Manus official charged

THE deputy administrator of Manus was arrested and charged with abuse of office and official corruption.

Paso Pohei, 55 of Buyang village, Tetidu LLG in Lorengau, is the deputy administrator, Economic and Technical Service in the Manus administration.

He was charged last week following investigations by a fraud squad in the province.

Acting police commander, Senior Inspector David Yapu said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from Manus administration over allegations that he had misused K100,000 given by the National Government to support fisheries activities in the province.

He said other officers implicated in the allegations would also be charged for misusing public money.

The accused was released on a K1000 police bail and will appear at the Lorengau district court for mention today.

In another report, a village court magistrate from Bupichupen-Lelemadih LLG was charged with sexual touching of a nine-year old girl.

Yapu said the accused is the victim’s grandfather.

He was alleged to have touched the victim’s private parts whilst she was sleeping in her room.

Upon waking up, the victim noticed the accused was touching her private parts and reported the matter to her mother.

He was arrested and locked up in the police cells last week.

“Such action by the village court magistrate is unacceptable and is a disgrace to the community, especially when he swore an oath to enforce law and order and not break the law,” Yapu said.

