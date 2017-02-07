Manus opens 2017 legal year

MANUS officially opened the legal year in Lorengau town last Monday.

It was highlighted during the ceremony that despite Manus having the lowest crime records in the country, it had a number of bench warrants which must be addressed as the offenders were living in communities.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu confirmed the province had 22 outstanding bench warrants and 85 criminal cases listed for hearing.

He said police officers needed the assistance of people in the communities to bring those on bench warrants forward to face justice.

Yapu said the dedication service was held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lorengau and it was the first time the province held an occasion to mark the start of the legal year.

He said the three discipline forces, police, Correctional Services and PNG Defence Force, put up a guard of honour for the resident judge of Wewak, Vanimo and Manus, Justice Lova Geita.

Governor Charlie Benjamin, town mayor Ruth Mandrakamu, Public Prosecutor Pondros Kaluwin, members of the legal fraternity, court staff and public servants attended the service.

Geita highlighted the need of services of the National and Supreme Courts at the provincial level.

Plans are underway for a National Court facility to be built in Lorengau soon.

Kaluwin announced that amongst changes to take place this year would be the establishment of a Public Prosecutor’s branch office in Lorengau town.

He said these establishment would help the court.

