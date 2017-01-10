Manus police arrest robbery suspect

POLICE in Manus have arrested a suspect involved in a recent robbery at the home of a security manager at the Lombrum Naval Base in Lorengau.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said the suspect was currently in police custody awaiting his appearance at the Lorengau District Court.

He said the house rented by the manager of Loda Security was broken into after New Year period and goods, mostly clothes, were stolen.

Police also reported another break-and-enter at Ward Five in Lorengau town which the suspects stole K7497.

He said five youths armed with one home-made gun and bush knives broke into the house and stole the money while the occupants were away.

The suspects are known to the police and arrests are expected to be made soon.

Yapu appealed to the parents of the youths to bring their sons to the police.

He also reported a prisoner, Lester Sevua, who had escaped from the Manus jail on Dec 31, surrendered to the police on Friday.

He was among three others that escaped.

The other escapees were identified as Oli Egi, Kelly Kuwoh and Alois Andrew.

The three escaped unnoticed by duty guards while Sevua escaped when attending a church fellowship.

Yapu had appealed to the escapees at large to surrender to the police or CS officers. If they don’t the police would go after them.

