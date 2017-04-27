Manus police HQ to be completed by October

CONSTRUCTION of the new police headquarters and police station in Manus is scheduled to be completed by October.

Assistance police commissioner, logistics, Tony Duwang, infrastructure adviser with justice service of stability for development Ezekiel Brown and provincial commander, Manus, David Yapu inspected the site of the new building.

The two-storey building costing K13.5 million is funded by the Australian government and built by Fletcher Morobe Construction.

Yapu said the building was almost half completed and he was happy with the progress.

Yapu is pleased with the progress of the building and said it would create more office spaces and accommodate all sections.

However, he expressed concern about the lack of manpower and police houses to accommodate plans for additional policemen and women in the province.

He has raised his concern with Duwang to take up the issue with the police headquarters.

