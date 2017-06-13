Manus receives ballot papers for election

MANUS province has received its ballot papers for the national election which are now locked up in a container at Lorengau police station and heavily guarded, police say.

Chief Inspector David Yapu arrived at Momote airport on two Australian Air Force planes.

The ballot papers were taken to the storage container where they were checked and verified by the election manager and his officers before they were locked up in the container.

They will be distributed to polling teams on June 24.

Polling will start on June 24 and end on July 8. Return of Writs will be on July 24.

Like this: Like Loading...