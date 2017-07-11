Manus starts counting and is progressing well: Official

COUNTING in Manus started at around 11am on Sunday and is progressing smoothly at the Sahat hall in Lorengau town, elections manager Sponsa Navi says.

Navi told The National yesterday: “Since the counting started till (yesterday morning), we have counted four ballot boxes so far and are hopeful to complete 10 ballot boxes by end of the day. We have 21 ballot boxes for both open and regional, therefore we have two shifts for the counting officials who are counting in both day and night time.”

Navi said there was an issue raised by the scrutineers of regional candidates about unused ballot papers since the counting started.

He said that delayed the counting but that was resolved and the counting proceeded on Sunday.

“The total number of ballot sheets packed in the carton was less than the total figure written outside the carton,” he said.

“For example, 40 was written outside the cartoon but only 33 ballot sheets were packed in the carton. Therefore, the regional candidates’ scrutineers complained about this but I told them that they should not concentrate on the unused ballot papers and concentrate on those that were already marked. They agreed and we proceeded with the counting.

“These issue arose for ballot boxes of Lelemadih Bupi Chupei local level government and Bisakani Soparibeu Kabin local level government.

“However, counting in Manus is progressing well and if there is no disturbances during the counting then we expect to complete the counting by end of this week.”

Counting is being held at Sahat Hall in Lorengau town.

