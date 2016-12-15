Manus voters must take 2017 election seriously, people deserves better

I AGREE with Papu Cruz of Lae, proponent for “Manus needs Change” and suggest it is incumbent on all Manus people to educate their families, clans and tribes start scanning the current MPs performances for the last five years.

The onus is on all Manusians whether you are in Manus or residing elsewhere in the country to seriously assess, evaluate and measure the performances and policies of Governor Charlie Benjamin and MP Ronnie Knight in the delivery of development services.

Manus people can judge Benjamin and Knight on how they deliver their policies, how they have been expediting development services, how they have been expending respective PSIP and DSIP funds from 2012 – 2017 rather than their answers to the Manus radio talk hosts questions.

The people of Manus must not be content with just listening to them on radio.

It is my view that there are no tangible evidence nor proof of PSIP and DSIP impact projects implemented in the last five years by Charlie Benjamin or Ronnie Knight.

Why are the Manus people not demanding good governance practice, accountability and transparency compliance from the two leaders? Are Manusians that gullible?

If Manus people cannot see through the mirror now and elect good leadership come 2017 then you don’t have anyone else to hold accountable but yourself for lack of development services in the next five years.

As a Manusian I take offence when Manus people continue to hold that misconception and misdirected myth that “only Manusians living in Manus and not outside Manus are worthy for their votes”.

This is an insult to the intelligence of right thinking Manusians.

Manus people must see clearly where they are now and where they want to be in next five years.

Are they happy with what they have now? What legacy all Manus parents envision to leave their children and the next generation and so forth?

How is it possible for Manusian Powes Parkop to transform the National Capital District and Port Moresby in his term as governor?

Leadership and vision, discipline and prudent accountability and management, good governance practices with a very excellent proactive knowledgeable administration staff with all sets of qualifications skills in Public Policy Management and administration are keys to such achievements.

Johnn Kanau Kouse

Pak Island, Manus

