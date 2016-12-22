Manus ward councillor charged with brother’s death

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A MANUS ward councillor has appeared before the Lorengau District Court over the alleged murder of his brother.

The incident occurred on Dec 3 at Salame Block, in the Los Negros LLG.

Councillor Rodrick Nombut, 46, from Mokareng village, was charged with murder.

He case was adjourned to a later date to allow police to complete the court files.

Acting police commander senior Inspector David Yapu said the councillor was drinking with his brothers when an argument developed among them.

He allegedly kicked his brother on the head. He allegedly fell down and hit his head on the concrete.

He was rushed to Lorengau Hospital but died later.

In another incident, a Thomas Alfred, 24, of Pao village, Tetidu LLG in Lorengau was charged with the sexual penetration of a 12-year-old girl.

Yapu said the suspect forced the victim into his house and raped her.

Yapu expressed concern on the increase in sexual offence cases being reported to police in Manus.

He said due to awareness being conducted in the province, the victims of sexual offences with their parents or relatives were coming forward to report such incidents to the police.

He said sexual offences should not be settled out of court but dealt with by the court of law for justice to prevail.

