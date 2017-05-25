Too many candidates standing a problem

I HAVE been observing the election momentum gradually gathering pace in my peaceful Mul-Baiyer Lumusa electorate, as candidates prepare for the election.

While some are correctly exercising the democratic rights to contest, I question whether some candidates are genuine.

Is it possible to have the best 20 or 50 candidates extracted from this potentially huge figure, so that the choice become simpler for the voters. The practice of having huge number of candidates only encourages wantokism.

The election has become like gambling games, despite its importance.

Voters vote for someone from his own little area or community, rather than what’s best for the electorate.

Most of those we know lack the vital leadership qualities required of a good leader.

I appeal to the people of Mul-Baiyer Lamusa and the citizens of the country to carefully screen the candidates and vote for only for genuine people during the election.

Our future and that of our children will be in the hands of those whom we elect as members.

We must not sell our votes cheaply.

Helton Nicholas Buka

K.L.K Baiyer River WHP

