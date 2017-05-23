Too many changes to cocoa, coconut bodies

I am Sonny Komang, a cocoa farmer representative of Karkar Is farmers do partly agree with the decision to liquidate the PNG Cocoa and Coconut Institute

It was changed from PNGCCRI to PNG CCEA then to PNGCCI and to Cocoa and Kokonas Board and the only reasons for the changes was to minimise the expenditures.

The government has to be blamed for not providing enough funding to run the institute and trying cover up its failures and trying to do unnecessary changes.

This three commodities coffee, cocoa and coconut brought PNG to independence and government should seriously fund this commodities and not making unnecessary changes for political gain.

Now I ask, for Minister Tommy Tomscoll to merge two commodity boards – Cocoa Industry board and the Kokonas Industry board so it becomes the National Cocoa/Coconut Board.

Cocoa farmer rep

Karkar Is, Madang

Like this: Like Loading...