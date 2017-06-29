 Why so many hiccups in this election?

THE Electoral Commissioner must come out clear and explain to the people of Papua New Guinea why there is so much hiccup in this election.

His explanation on the events that unfolded in Hela and Port Moresby yesterday is very

shallow.

How come the extra ballot papers and money were found on one of your senior officers and how could such vast amount of money be in one person’s possession?

Also why police were not engaged to provide escort?

All payments for the polling officials were to be paid directly to their accounts.

So why is the commissioner trying to cover up and mislead us.

It seems that the mainstream media is also under control be cause I hardly can’t find any news about the election foul plays that are happening around the country.

Thank you to the unwavering support from Facebook users for updating us on the latest developments.

