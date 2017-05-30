So many last-minute statements coming out

POLITICAL parties and its candidates are now spilling information on each other for the wrong they created while together in the same government.

When the election is over, the same old people will get together to form the next government.

They are like the marriage couples who argue in public place exposing all the secret which they have done or are doing behind closed doors or even in the bedroom.

When they (parties and candidates) form the next government, you won’t hear any more arguments and blaming.

In fact, you will hardly hear what is going on behind closed doors for another four to five years and then history will repeat again.

Naane Maale

