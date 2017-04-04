So many political parties a concern

I AM still baffled about the very

high number of political parties that have registered to contest the elections.

PNG has adopted the Westminster system of government but we have failed to understand the concept of having two major political parties, which has proved successful in Western democracies like Australia, Britain.

In the developed countries there are physical evidence to show how the two major parties have governed successfully over the years.

Most of our elites have failed to understand this trend and have gone ahead to register more political parties.

As a democratic country, our people have the freedom of having their own parties but how long will they last if they fail to win a seat in Parliament.

If only our citizens could understand and choose candidates along core policy framework from the two major parties then I believe we will see some success ahead.

The citizens will have the liberty to vote in the party that performs well in its term in government or vote the other party out if dissatisfied with its term in government.

Only time will tell when each citizens will fully understand the real sense of choosing or electing candidates based on party policies.

Tarinake Bond

Mt Hagen

