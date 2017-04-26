So many political parties but where are all the policies?

IT is very true in every sense that if there are too many political parties in anyone state then it is always the case that the government form will be the one determines by the coalition partners.

Mr Democracy ever says in its life time that in any political state everyone should be technical involved in the democratic process to stand or to elect someone to represent not only in person but also by way of bringing in service and development.

One good thing about having too many political parties is that it will give a fair right to any one political party to form a government.

It is not hide and seek stuff according to the present tens of parties formation as the next government to forms in 2017 and beyond will base on the coalition parties.

However, there is unsolved situation in PNG when it comes to talk about stability in the government system.

You will find that after winning of election there will be too many unnecessary expenses to form the next government due to too many political parties.

There is also a possibility that the government form can resolve to vote of no confidence when there is instability in the government system.

The people of PNG will never find one time to stop complaining about corruption in the system of government.

Instead of blaming the government we should blame the system like too many political parties and I don’t see a reason as to why we should also have a free democracy; if some democratic countries in the world with few political parties can manage a whole system well, then I don’t think Papua New Guinea shouldn’t be part and parcel to this.

Let’s take for example United States. If United States with two main political parties can manages its number of states with its entire population then I don’t think PNG should give an excuse on that note.

Don’t we think too many political parties can provide solution to the people of this nation?

The most appropriate thing to do is to form coalition of policies than the parties.



Neven Amugl

Chimbu, Kerowagi

