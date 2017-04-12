Many students missing out on sponsorships

MANY students in areas where the LNG project is being development, especially Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf, Western and Central, applied to Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) for sponsorship last year.

Many missed out.

KPHL’s main mission statements and policies say it wants to create a better future for Papua New Guineans, and is giving priority to supporting students in areas impacted by the LNG project.

This does not seem to be the case.

The sponsorship officers should carry out their tasks properly and not be bias. Many students with low GPAs were selected over others who had performed better academically at our institution.

This is unfair,

What kind of criteria did the officers use?

Tindi Apa Stap

Lae



Like this: Like Loading...