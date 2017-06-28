Many voters don’t have their names on the rolls

SINCE voting has started many voters they don’t have their names in the electoral rolls. Some voters voted in 2012. Many people of voting age and some older than 25 years of age do not have their names too. Some village recorders replied that when they came to their wards with registration forms they didn’t turn up to register in the roll. I filled in a form some month ago to register my name because I was in that ward for almost a year. Can the electoral commission solve these ongoing problem once and for all?

M Sawat Lawun

