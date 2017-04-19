Too many ‘wild’ animals in the city

Where are the authorities?

Two years ago NCDC did a clean-up of the city residential areas of farm animals.

Animals/pets classified as farm animals were slaughtered and destroyed because they were being kept in physical planning areas zoned defined as for residential purposes.

Interestingly, during the exercise, no notice was served to the occupants of Section 255 Allotment 27, Hohola.

There is in fact a piggery inside that residence.

Every day the pigs squeal during their feeding time.

The noise is very unbearable.

Even directly opposite that allotment is an employee of NCDC.

Please NCDC, we the residents along section 255, 256, 257 are

having nightmare during our rest time.

We beg you NCDC, the authorities please do something to get rid of the animals or simply remove the owner of section 255 allotment 27 Hohola.

Please issue the owner a notice to vacate and move to 14 Mile to operate their piggery business.”

Steven Blackfish

Gerehu

