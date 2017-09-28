Mapai helps Athletics PNG

TRUCKING company Mapai Transport has assisted Athletics PNG stage the national championships in Goroka this week by transporting much needed equipment free of charge from Lae.

Heavy steeplechase hurdles and large high jump mattresses were transported to Goroka over the last few days after managing director Jacob Luke responded favourably to a request from Athletics PNG.

Goroka depot manager Joe Stegman handed the equipment over to Athletics PNG president Tony Green in the presence of a few national squad athletes.

Green thanked the Company through Stegman for its generous support. The equipment will remain at NSI for the forseesable future as it cannot be used in Lae due to the deterioration of the track at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

