Mappa’s wish for return of old ways

By OGIA MIAMEL

ON a regular school day in June 1968, at Koglam Primary School in Western Highlands, John Tikili Mappa and his grade six classmates had a surprise visit from a German official.

The purpose of the official’s visit was to recruit boys who were interested in joining the PNG Defence Force, which was under Australian Government that time.

Tikili, without much hesitation, put his hand up and was taken in for training.

In 1969, he passed out and was posted to Moem Barracks in Wewak, East Sepik.

Coming from Kimininga village, outside Mt Hagen Tikili saw this as an opportunity to live his dream of joining the military and travel around PNG to serve his people.

He patrolled the length and breadth of the Sepik region, from Vanimo to the Wutung border. There were no proper roads that time and they had to walk to Wutung and back.

Discipline was the core of their training and they were well-looked after. They had good meals, very hard training and spoke English very well.

Their fortnightly pay was $7 and 75 cents, which was a lot of money that time.

Speaking with The National yesterday, Tikili expressed disappointment with the behaviour of young soldiers today and other officers in the police force and Correctional Services.

“The way the police and defence force are working today, discipline is not in order. I would like to say this, people were afraid of criminals before in the country, but today that has swapped around,” he said.

“People are now afraid of the police and defence force, they (disciplined forces) are killing them everywhere, and they are shooting them, punching them, and doing stupid things all over the place. That’s not what we were trained for.

“I don’t know where these people are getting training from, and which depot are they trained in, Goldie River or somewhere else. I don’t know, people in the country are now afraid of the disciplined people.”

Tikili said he wished the Government would do recruitments like in the colonial days, where they went from school to school and handpicked students.

“They are getting them from the streets, they are dropouts for one year or two years, and then they put them into police, defence or CIS,” he said.

“They have already known how to steal and fight and when they go into the training and come out in the field, they already have that so when they are drunk they fight people. So that’s the thing I don’t like, the people of PNG don’t like it too.”

After retiring from the army in 1975 when PNG became independent, Tikili went home to Mt Hagen where he worked as a support staff in the health division of the provincial government until he resigned in 1994.

During his retirement, Tikili and some other former soldiers in the province joined the late Paul Pora to form the National Party in 1977.

Tikili said he admired Pora’s leadership in promoting nationals to own land and plantations.

He now remains the longest-serving council member of National Party and is happy that the current Parliamentary leader Kerenga Kua has a similar leadership style to that of the late Pora who had championed honesty and transparency as the party’s top priorities.

National Party general secretary Dick Wama described Tikili as a hardworking council member who stood firm in times of trials and was a dedicated and committed member of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...