Maprik MP urges voters to keep him for another term

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

MAPRIK MP John Simon is calling on his people to keep him for another term like his predecessors Sir Pita Lus and Gabriel Kapris.

Simon, who is also the deputy parliament speaker and National Alliances candidate, told the people in Maprik that they gave 38 years to Sir Pita and 10 years to Kapris.

“You have to give me another five years because if you don’t, then it would be unfair for me because you voted and kept Sir Pita as your MP from 1964 to 2002.

“Likewise, you did it for Kapris from 2002 to 2012,” he told the people.”

Simon said that for the first three years, he was unable to deliver because of court battles with Kapris.

“But I have delivered in the remaining two years after I was cleared by the courts,” he said.

“Impact projects I have delivered was the building of the new Maprik District Hospital, rebuilt the Maprik Hayfield Airport, re-built and established the Bainyik Agricultural College into the Institute of Rural Technology, built a university resource centre in partnership with the University of Goroka for diploma and degree programmes to commence in 2018, introduced cattle and piggery breeding and farming projects, funding education subsidies for Maprik students in all tertiary institutions in the country, and others.”

