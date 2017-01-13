Marape commends villagers’ help in rounding up suspects

Finance Minister and Tari-Pori MP James Marape (pictured) has commended villagers in his district for rounding up nine suspects regarding the alleged murder of a young man in Tari on Tuesday.

He said yesterday that Tipa village chief and Hela election manager John Tipa led Munima, Tipa, Halengoali, Waralo Ula and Paibali villagers in rounding up the nine suspects.

Marape, during the start of the call-out on Monday, had called on his people to cooperate with police and soldiers. The majority of law-abiding citizens did not hide these criminals, but assisted in chasing them down only hours after the murder took place.

“As Member for Tari-Pori, I always believe in my people and the intrinsic values of our customs that has more goodwill then bad,” he said.

“Hulis are forgiving, loving and caring people, but due to breakdown of law and justice sector in Hela since 1997, majority of people are fearful of a few who have guns.

“Now, with more police in Hela, the tide is changing.”

Marape said his long-term solution was for the immediate opening of Hawa jail and for more than 500 new policemen and women into the Hela structure.

“In the past, I was operating under the shadow of late Governor Anderson Agiru, and had to await his call on almost everything,” he said.

“Today, when he is not around, I will take leadership not only for my district but Hela as a whole and restoring law-and-order stands is my number one priority.”

