Marape holds first meeting

Tari-PORI yesterday conducted its first district development authority meeting in Tari.

Finance and Rural Development Minister and Tari-Pori MP James Marape chaired yesterday’s meeting.

Marape asked his board members to outlay development issues confronting the district, and and for local level governments to come up with their respective plans.

“All of you have worked with me for the last 10 years,” he said.

“I request you presidents to now go back to your LLGs, have meeting with your councillors and public servants, and reassess what we have done and what we must do in terms of service to our people.

“Our people have shown trust in our team. We must continue the path of development, including ensuring the three high schools we developed in our term are resourced and functioning.”

