Marape joins Apec ministers at Vietnam meet

Finance Minister James Marape participated in the 24th Apec Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) at Hoi An City in Vietnam on Saturday.

Marape also took over the reins from Vietnam to host the next Apec FMM in Port Moresby next year.

Speaking from Vietnam yesterday, he said that the meeting was attended by all finance ministers of the 21 Apec economies.

Marape said the meeting was opened by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and was chaired

and closed by the host finance minister Diu Tien Dung.

He commended the Vietnamese government for hosting the meeting and extended an invitation to the next one which he would host.

Marape said the FMM was an important prelude to the Apec heads of state meeting in Vietnam in November.

“Some of the key resolutions of the meeting included commitments to financial connectivity and use of financial technology, sustainable debt financing, application of public-private partnerships in infrastructure development,

and encouraging continual free and fair trade among member countries,” he said.

Marape said next year’s meeting would include continual focus on infrastructure financing, financial literacy and international transparency, and cooperation among other issues.

“Much interest was shown in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“A short promotional video of PNG drew positive comments from ministers and heads of delegations to the meeting.”

