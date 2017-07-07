Marape likely to be declared

By MALUM NALU

People’s National Congress Party candidate and Finance Minister James Marape looks set to be declared as Tari-Pori MP as early as today.

After count 50 of the 76 boxes for Tari-Pori last night, Marape had surged ahead to a very strong lead of 21,955 votes.

His nearest rival is independent candidate Johnny Pokaya Philip on 8,488, People’s Progress Party’s Justin Haiare 3,872, independent Michael Joseph Pajawi 3,814, and independent Robert Haralu Mai 3,455.

People’s National Congress Party candidate Philip Undialu led the regional seat after count 27 with 11,331 votes followed People’s Party’s Dr Hewali Hamiya on 4,901, independent Francis Potape 4,840, and PPP’s Larry Andagali 2,591.

Koroba-Kopiago after count 23: Gabriel Hari Tigi 3,841, Pati Andrew Andabia 3,235, Waa Akope 3,025.

Komo-Margarima after count 28: Tukuyawini Peter Philip 5,044, Manasseh Makiba 3,492, Tumbi Yari 2,613.

Marape last night appealed to his people to remain calm and committed towards peace.

“I have worked hard in the last few months leading up to the general election to bring order and peace to Hela and my electorate,” he said.

“I will not allow fly-in fly-out candidates and supporters to re-introduce disorder for their political convenience. I appeal to our people of Hela that elections will be over soon, all money, food and leadership hype will evaporate but your fellow tribesmen will be with you back in your villages. Let’s respect each other amidst our political differences because election happens every five years but you have your life to live.”

