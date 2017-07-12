Marape promises to fix system

Tari-Pori MP Elect James Marape has promised to revamp the entire electoral system over the next five years if he gets back into government.

He said that at the presentation of the Tari-Pori writ to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato yesterday.

Marape said he would bring issues the commission was currently faced with to the government to address as a matter of urgency.

“Come 2022, in a modern world, I do not want us to get bogged down in legacy issues,” he said.

“Some of the things commissioner Gamato is facing today are legacy issues.

“These are inherent deficiencies in our system, over a long period of time.

“It’s not something that he’s come up with, especially deficiencies in our common roll.”

Marape said there were many allegations made about the conduct of the 2017 election by the commission.

“You can never find a perfect election anywhere,” he said.

“I’ve won elections since 2002, and at every election, there have been election issues.

“Some of the issues that have been raised are similar to this election.

“One thing that I propose for us to attend to, when I come back (to government) is for us to have the biometric fingerprint voting system.”

