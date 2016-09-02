Marginalised village children visit city in a life time

By TONY KIP

A group of marginalised children from a remote community in South Waghi, Jiwaka, saw for the first time aircraft and high rise buildings last Saturday.

They were not only treated to a trip of a lifetime to Mt Hagen city but were also provided free lunch.

Gibson Yuants, Jiwaka’s renowned philanthropist and businessman is the good samaritan who offered the 110 children a truck ride to see the third largest city and the redeveloped Kagamuga Airport.

The children, all under the age of 12, are from Wara Numants community.

“These children have never been to Mt Hagen before and have not even seen an aircraft,” he said.

“They have never seen huge buildings such as the new six storey Kapal Haus. It was a trip of a lifetime for them.”

Yuants said children were often neglected as marginalised members of the community and not given the treatment they deserved.

“I felt that I had to take them on a tour so they get the opportunity to see the world around them,” he said.

Yuants urged the children, who were mostly school children, to embrace education and study hard so they could end up designing buildings or fly planes like those they had seen.

He told them that with education everything was possible while pointing to the buildings and airplanes.

Yuants said the Good Lord had blessed him in abundance and therefore he felt obliged to share his resources but not with the “haves” but with the marginalised children of a remote community.

The philanthropist who is also a member of the Rotary Jiwaka Club appealed to others of his caliber to consider children and their welfare not in a big way but in ways that could be of benefit to them.

Each child was given an exercise book and a pencil to take to school.

Yuants has earned the name “philanthropist” in Jiwaka for his various community services.

Last year during the drought he delivered water to households in Anglimp South Waghi district using a 9000 litre Tuffa tank.

His other community service activities include removing rubbish from the Minj and Kudjip markets twice a week, supplying firewood to the elderly, clearing grass along the corridors of Minj road, supplying daily rations to Minj police cell blocks and visiting inmates at Barawaghi jail in Chimbu.

He said he has a heart to give, adding that it was through giving that he got satisfaction and a lot of things in return.

