Marijuana sale in market ‘normal’

MARIJUANA is now sold in Mt Hagen Market like any other produce.

Marijuana is sold in the tobacco section of the market for K1 a roll and on display.

According to vendors, this is now normal practice, with people buying and smoking marijuana inside the market.

Two vendors who spoke with The National said this practice had been going on for almost a year.

“We have market police, but they just ignore it, and do nothing to the people selling it,” one said.

He said that petty crimes inside the market were getting worse every day.

Provincial police commander Martin Lakari said he was aware of marijuana being sold at the market but his officers had done nothing about it.

He said he had changed the police officers assigned to the market beat.

