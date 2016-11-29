Marines train PNG military police

THE United States Marines Task Force Koa Moana is providing training for the PNG military police regarding security operations for the 2018 Apec meeting in Papua New Guinea.

Task Force operations officer Captain Devin Jewell told The National that since PNG would be hosting Apec in 2018, the US Marines had undertaken the training exercise.

“The areas of training are personal check-points, motorcade security operations, personnel control, crowd control and general police functions,” he said.

“We have enjoyed our time in PNG and recommend that future training chances should come about.

“PNG is a unique location in the Pacific with its close ties with Australia which is also closely tied with the United States.”

