Maritime school planned to monitor sea cucumber

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

MILNE Bay Governor Titus Philemon says his government plans to establish a maritime training school in the province to combat illegal harvesting of beche-de-mer (sea cucumbers).

Philemon said if the plan was supported by the Government the school could also operate as a forward operation base for surveillance and monitoring activities.

“The National Government had earlier said to establish a naval forward base in Alotau,” Philemon said.

“This project must be revived and funded. My government is in full support of this project.”

He said with illegal fishing boats intruding into the Papua New Guinea border and seas creating national security risks, it was vital that the naval forward base was established in Milne Bay to carry out surveillance and monitoring as well as attend to reports and sightings of illegal activities.

Philemon also supported the call for stronger action and intervention on illegal fishing in the country’s waters by foreigners.

Philemon said the concerns that Fisheries Minister Mao Zeming raised about the frequent invasion by “blue boats” was especially serious in Milne Bay waters, where over 20 sightings had been made in the past six months.

“The call by Minister Zeming for the National Government to intervene at the regional and international level has been a long time coming. These foreign boats have been illegally fishing in our waters for some time now,” he said.

Philemon said while the Government took the concerns to the regional and international levels through diplomatic processes, it was also important to reactivate and support monitoring and surveillance functions that would deter illegal fishing in Papua New Guinea waters.

