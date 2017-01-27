Maritime security “vital”

MARITIME security is part of the challenge the Government will face in the lead-up to APEC 2018, says Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Malakai Tabar.

He said the signing of the agency support arrangement between the National Maritime Safety Authority and the Australian Government in Port Moresby

will assist the authority meet PNG’s international obligations.

“The NMSA and the department are committed to improve our standards especially in maritime safety,” he said.

He said a diagnostic exercise was undertaken in 2015 to take stock of the existing NMSA capacity delivering its mandate in a cost effective technically appropriate and sustainable manner.

“The agreement is also consistent with National Transport Strategy goal which includes delivering a safe and secure transport system.”

Transport Secretary Roy Mumu said transport safety and security were critical in PNG’s preparation for APEC 2018.

