Market becoming rubbish dump

HOHOLA Market is slowly becoming a huge rubbish dump.

It is a real eyesore right on the main road.

It is the betelnut sellers and chewers who created the problem.

They must relocate somewhere else. If you don’t know what I am talking, about please go to Hohola and see for yourself.

It is pathetic, for want of a better word.

This is where all manner of illicit, illegal and unholy activities happen and no-one seems to know about it or care.

Every day the rubbish heap keeps growing.

Yesterday morning, on my way to the bakery, I saw two PMVs drop off many more bags of betelnut for the sellers.

A Moi

Port Moresby

