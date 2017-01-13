Market extension vital

By VICKY BAUNKE

RUTH Samuel from the Ragiampum village in Markham is thankful that she can now sell her garden produce in a proper market.

She is a subsistence farmer and depends on her garden produce as the only means to earn cash.

Samuel is among other women at the Lae market who can now sell their produce under the new extended shed extension that includes a fish market and a section for vegetables and other produce.

“Previously there was no proper shelter and we usually sold our produce out in the open and that affected the quality of the vegetables we brought here to sell and when it rained we had to look for shelter,” said Samuel.

“There has been an improvement in my business and I hope to do more savings to establish a poultry farm in my village that will support me and my only daughter as my husband is unemployed.”

A supervisor at the market, Kenedy Ginnis said work was still going on by the assigned construction company to complete the extended main shelter at the Lae main market.

The extended market building will ensure ease of doing business by vendors like Samuel.

Ginnis said the development has been a great improvement for sellers and buyers.

The construction of the buildings is still underway and is expected to be completed soon.

The new-look market will include freezer storage, ice-making shelters and water tanks, stools and tables.

The project is funded by the provided by National Fisheries Authority through the Lae Cty Council to assist farmers in Morobe.

