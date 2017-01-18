Market needs police visibility: Official

By LUKE KAMA

INCREASED police vigilance at Port Moresby’s Gordon market can help prevent petty crimes and violence against women, an official says.

Christina Cheong, manager of the Safe City Project which aims to make Port Moresby safe for women, said this after a mother raised her concern that boys standing at the Wildlife and Erima sections of the bus stops assulted and robbed especially women and girls.

Judy Barry from Okapa in Eastern Highlands said boys were standing at these bus stops acting as security guards checking women and girls. They then robbed them of their money and belongings.

“It’s a grave concern. On behalf of the women and girls who suffered silently, I am appealing to the police and those in authority to establish a permanent police post there.”

Cheong said the Safe City Project had supported the establishment of a police post inside Gordon market.

“The post in the market is staffed by police and National Capital District Commission urban safety officers during opening hours.

“The spot referred to is right outside Gordon market,” she said.

Cheong said while it might not be feasible to establish another police post so close to the market police post and the Gordon police station, frequent patrols and more vigilance could definitely help to improve the situation there for the people.

“We will highlight this appeal to the police station commander at Gordon police station so that they can allocate more manpower to manage the crowd at the bus stop.”

UN Women country director Dr Jeffrey Buchanan said the public urgently needed more support at Gordon.

“It’s so dangerous for everyone.

“Women seem to be particularly victimised in the absence of law and order around these areas.”

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said police were always instructed to patrol Gordon market and other public places to ensure safety.

“The responsibility is with the Gordon police station commander to look after the place and assign officers to patrol the area.”

Like this: Like Loading...