Market upgrade to start

By Gynnie Kero

VENDORS at Gordon Market in Port Moresby will be relocated to a new area to make way for redevelopment work, according to National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

Parkop unveiled a new plan for the market yesterday.

“It has taken us over two years since the groundbreaking and it’s final now,” he said.

The redevelopment of the infrastructure at the K30 million market would be counter-funded by the New Zealand government and National Capital District Commission (NCDC).

Speaking at the event yesterday, New Zealand High Commissioner Sue Mackwell said her government was pleased to be supporting NCDC redevelop Gordon Market.

“We are contributing K15 million to upgrade the market infrastructure,” she said.

“The redeveloped Gordon Market, when combined with ongoing improvements to the market’s management, will deliver real benefits.

“The new market will be more efficient, safer and cleaner.

“It will allow market vendors and producers to increase their incomes.

“In addition, the redeveloped market will provide healthy food to customers, act as a source of revenue for local governments and operate as a social space that strengthens communities.

“Agriculture is a key priority for the PNG Government. The New Zealand government is working to support this.

“We have supported agricultural development in PNG since Independence, and are currently delivering projects to improve the operation of the fresh produce supply chain.

“Our work programme includes another similar redevelopment of the main market in Lae, which is currently in its early stages.

“Our funding supports NCDC to deliver this landmark project, and also forms a key part of the ‘Port Moresby: A Safe City for Women and Girls’ project between NCDC and UN Women.”

Construction of the new market will start next month.

Mackwell said NZ looked forward to continuing to work with partners NCDC, UN Women, Fletcher Morobe, GHD Ltd, and others to deliver the new Gordon Market.

“With approximately 1500 registered vendors, Gordon Market is the country’s largest fresh produce market,” she said.

“The infrastructure upgrades will include improved market infrastructure and facilities, improved sanitation and safer traffic and pedestrian flow around the market.

“Fletcher Morobe is the design and building contractor for the project.”

