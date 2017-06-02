Markham to have two counting centres

THERE will be two separate counting progress result centres in the Markham electorate in Morobe to avoid confrontation between two conflicting tribes in the area, returning office Willie Pillailo says.

He said given the tribal clash of last year resulting in the death of 10 men from the Amari tribe, the electoral commission has decided to create two result update centres to avoid confrontation between the two groups.

“There will be only one counting centres which is the Markham Valley Secondary School but we will create two results update centres. One of the result update centres will be at the Mutzing station and the other will be at the Umi Council Chamber office,” Phillailo said.

