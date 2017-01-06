Markham Valley deserves attention: Naru

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru says the Government should give Markham Valley section of the Highlands Highway the attention it “rightly deserves”.

He said this yesterday when commenting on the state of the Markham Valley section of the highway, which had been inundated by floodwaters.

“Highlands Highway through the Markham is a very important economic and link road,” Naru said.

“But it is missing the opportunity and attention for repair, maintenance and upgrading it rightly deserves from the Government.

“I thank the Works staff on the ground and contractors for working in difficult circumstances to bring comfort to road users.

“I call on the Works Minister and the Government to please give this part of the Highlands Highway the attention it rightly deserves.”

As of yesterday, the stretch between Zumim, Arifiran and Mutzing remained submerged and in danger of being washed away.

The highway was also affected by the rain at Tararan and 40-Mile, closer to Lae.

