Marking of track not done: APNG

By HENRY MORABANG

THE 7th PNG Games is 16 days away and the sport technical requirements are all nearing completion.

Games sports director John Susuve supported WNB Governor Sasindran Mutuvel, saying the biggest attraction and the pride of the province was the San Remo Sports Precinct.

Susuve said the marking of the fields, especially the athletics track, would start next week with the support of technical staff from Athletics PNG.

Apart from the markings of the athletics track, the satellite venues at Hoskins for AFL, Kapore for soccer, Sarakolok for touch, Gigo Soccer Academy and Kulungi for softball are nearly complete.

Susuve, who oversees the technical aspects of the games, is confident that everything will be completed before the official opening on Nov 18.

Athletics PNG president Tony Green was unable to comment but a source on the ground said the marking of the track has not yet commenced.

“The marking supposed to start yesterday but that did not happen,” the official said.

The source said entries for athletics was a major problem.

“Submitting entries is one thing but getting there to Kimbe for the PNG Games is another thing,” the source said.

PNG Games met last week and confirmed that nine provinces had confirmed their attendance, with all their affiliation requirements.

Susuve said only nine provinces were cleared to take part while the other 11 had yet to get clearance which includedaccreditation.

PNG Games Council chairman Peter Tsiamalili said they were ready to host the games but the only concern was funding for the provinces to attend the games.

Tsiamalili said as soon as the provinces have confirmed their attendance and the sports that they would take part in, technical officials would start working on the draws.

