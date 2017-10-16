Marlins claim Commander’s Cup

By HUXLEY LOVAI

Basilisk Marlins claimed the Commander’s Cup title after a thrilling 8-0 win over the 2RPIR Muruks last Friday at the Murray Barracks Oval in Port Moresby.

Marlins captain Pharmia Hanena was the hero of the final scoring all of his side’s points. His performance also earned him the player-of-the-tournament award.

For most of the match it was a tense arm wrestle as both teams tried to gain the upper hand through their forwards down the middle of the field.

But when the ball did eventually find its way to the flanks, try scoring opportunities where created.

A combination of excellent cover defence and handling errors kept scoring opportunities to a minimum. The only points in the first-half came from a penalty awarded to the Marlins, it was converted by Pharma Hanena giving his team a 3-0 lead at half-time.

The second half continued in the same vain for both teams, although it was the Muruks who had the better chances, the dogged defence of the Marlins kept them at bay.

The Marlins, stayed composed and alert which enabled Hanena to pick up a loose ball from a scrum on the Muruks’ 40m line and race down the right flank to score in the corner securing the 8-0 win for his team.

Marlins coach Peter Waiga said in previous Commander’s Cup tournaments the Marlins had been wooden spooners.

“The players and coaching staff did tremendously well to win this tournament. To finally win the cup shows the commitment and dedication of the team,” Waiga said.

“Our forwards of course led from the front, and everybody stepped up in defence.”

Player of the tournament Hanena said: “It is a great feeling to lead the team to victory. All our hard work over the past weeks has paid off.

“Thank you to all the supporters, families and friends for turning up over the past three days and cheering us on and motivating us.”

Results: Plate final – Goldie Warriors 5 1RPIR Diggers 0; Bowl final – 1134 Crocs 15 ATW Eagles 5.

