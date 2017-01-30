Maroon legends visit

By ISAAC LIRI

THREE former Queensland and NRL stars were in the country over the weekend.

Legends Petero Civoniceva, Justin Hodges and Kevin Campion visited the Port Moresby General Hospital last Friday followed by a sporting clinic at the Bava Park in Port Moresby on Saturday where they met with PNG Hunters players as wellas the national women’s sevens team (Palais) and students.

Their visit was was made possible through the support of Elite Sport scompany and Total Fluid Solutions.

“Coming up here is a wonderful experience thanks to Elite Sports for making it possible. We hope our visit makes a difference,” Civoniceva said.

On Friday when they visited the children’s ward, Hodges said he was happy their presence had put smiles on the faces of the sick children.

“Hopefully us guys coming up here makes a difference and puts a smile on everyone’s face,” he said.

Former Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors lock forward Kevin Campion spoke emotionally bout the expereince.

“This visit really brings us back down to earth and we see how the kids are. But it’s good to see them getting treatment, the best in Papua New Guinea and it’s a great experience for us,” Campion said.

During the meet with the Hunters on Saturday the trio took time to share experiences with the Hunters players five-eighth Israel Eliab describing their presence as a boost.

Civoniceva encouraged the Hunters to commit themselves to training and being disciplined if they really wanted a spot in the NRL.

“To be a great rugby league player comes with a lot of responsibility and having to be disciplined can take you places you dream of,” Civoniceva said.

“I’ve seen you guys play over the last couple of seasons and I can say you have improved and it wouldn’t be shocking if you guys turn up to with the cup this season,” he said. Before the trio left for a private tour they met with the PNG Palais (women’s sevens team) and wished them all the best in their preparations for the Sydney 7s tournament this weekend and the Hongkong 7s in March.

