Maroons have smart operators: Lewis

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guineans are renowned for their love of Australia’s State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons.

Legendary Queensland Maroons and Australia Kangaroos skipper Wally Lewis visited the country over the weekend as the 2017 SP Sports Awards guest speaker and it was a bonus — particularly for Maroons fans — to have him in Port Moresby with game one tomorrow.

“I think there are a lot of great players playing State of Origin now but the one that I have had close association with is Johnathan Thurston,” Lewis said last Saturday.

“Queensland has Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith, who are smart operators of the game.

“One thing which these players have that a lot of players lack is their ability to read the game well ahead, so for players that go up against them they see what they’re doing and not where they’re looking at.”

