Marriage more than just about sex, lust: Priest

MARRIAGE is not only for sex or about lust but for two people to share a noble purpose in their lives, said Catholic priest at a wedding last Saturday.

Salesian provincial treasurer for PNG and Solomon Islands, Fr Roder Miranda, said this when blessing the marriage of Aloisius Kasian, 26, from East Sepik, and Hedwig Sive, 27, from Bougainville, at the Mary Help of Christian Shrine at Don Bosco in Port Moresby.

“In today’s world, infidelity is everywhere because some of our cultures allow people to get married more than once,” he said.

Miranda told the new couple that there was no perfect wife or husband one could find anywhere in the world.

“But the important thing every young couple must remember is that you need to remain loyal and faithful to one and other in the sacrament of matrimony till death do you both apart.”

Miranda said young people needed to grow their relationship in matrimony and make God the centre of their life until death.

“In marriage, it is not only because of sex or lust that two people decide to come together, but because they want to share a noble purpose in life.”

He said that the noble purpose was the sharing of Christ’s love in the lives of two people that have decided to and share their lifetime together.

“Christ’s love is shared between a husband and wife in the sacrament of matrimony when the two people vowed to be together for better or for worse.”

